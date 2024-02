The equivalent of more than 20 Salesforce Towers worth of office space is currently vacant in San Francisco and the record-breaking number is only expected to grow in the new year, according to preliminary data from real estate firm CBRE.That proportion amounts to more than 31.5 million square feet of vacant space.Salesforce Tower, the city’s tallest office high-rise, has 1.4 million square feet of rentable space, meaning the vacant space on the market is equal to more than 22 towers.